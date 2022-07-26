49-year-old woman dead after crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A 49-year-old woman is dead following a crash on Truman Hill Road on Tuesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

At about 8 a.m., Dana Walker Whitlow, 49, of Hardy, was driving north on Truman Hill Road, near Route 116, when she crossed the center-line and hit a 1994 Dodge 3500 truck pulling a trailer, state police says.

Authorities say Whitlow was wearing her seat belt and died at the scene.

Zachary L. Harlow, 27, of Hardy, who was driving the Dodge, was not injured in the crash and was wearing his seat belt as well.

At this time, no charges are pending.

VSP says the crash remains under investigation.