Botetourt County Fire and EMS needs more first responders

We're told the ideal candidate has a passion to serve others

BOTETOURT, Va. – The front line is thinning out, and the Roanoke Valley needs more first responders.

Botetourt County Fire and EMS is just one agency that’s looking to hire. They told 10 News that the ideal candidate has a passion to serve others.

“We see things the ordinary folks wouldn’t see, however, that could be someone’s worst day but we’re there to make it better, that’s a very unique profession and we strive to be a very professional yet a family-oriented group of folks,” Chief Jason Ferguson with the Botetourt County Fire and EMS said.

The county also approved an amendment on Tuesday afternoon that allows 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds to train as junior members, which will take effect next month.

Ad

According to their website, Botetourt County Fire and EMS is actively hiring Firefighters, Emergency Medical Technicians, and Paramedics.

If you’re looking to volunteer with the Botetourt County Fire and EMS, you can learn more and apply here.