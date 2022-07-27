Campbell County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death

EVINGTON, Va. – Campbell County authorities said they are investigating the death of an Evington man as a suspicious death.

Around 3:41 p.m. Wednesday, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Maragon Lane in Evington for a person’s check.

Deputies said that after they entered the residence, they found a 57-year-old man dead.

The Campbell County Criminal Investigation Division was called to the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said, and the case remains under investigation.

Authorities told 10 News that family and friends of the man said the man had not been heard from in a while.

10 News has reached out to Campbell County authorities for more information.

Stay with 10 News as this story develops.