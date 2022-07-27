Danville Police issues warning for ‘SplatRBall’ Gun

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is sounding the alarm about a popular toy gun.

Authorities say they have received several reports of people shooting a Gel Blaster Electric “SplatRBall” Gun, an electric gun with water-filled pellets inside, also referred to as “Orbeez.”

The department was alerted about individuals shooting from and at moving vehicles and targetting unsuspecting drivers.

Danville Police says the incidents are a safety issue for the community and are advising parents to monitor their children if they have the water-pellet gun.

Any misuse of the SplatRBall Gun could result in those involved, being charged with the following offenses, according to Danville Police:

Reckless Driving

Shooting at or throwing missiles, etc., at car, train, vessel, etc.

Assault and Battery

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects or with information related to this ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Danville Police Department at the non-emergency dispatch line at 434-799-5111, the patrol office at 434-799-6510, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, through social media accounts and messenger on Facebook, or use of the crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#. Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this investigation will be eligible for a cash reward.