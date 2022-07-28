Former Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. granted bond

ROANOKE, Va. – Former Roanoke Councilman Robert Jeffrey, Jr. has been granted bond.

As we’ve reported previously, in March 2022, Jeffrey was found guilty of embezzlement after he allegedly used funds meant to help him manage Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization (NNEO) to pay for personal expenses.

Authorities say instead of using the money for what it was intended for, Jeffrey would use it to pay for remodeling, furniture, hotel stays, cell phone company payments, meal purchases, etc.

He was also found guilty of obtaining money by false pretenses of more than $1,000 in CARES Act funding.

While Jeffrey was initially denied bond in June, this has since then been reversed by the Virginia Court of Appeals.

Jeffrey will be placed on house arrest unless he is visiting his attorney, is in court or is receiving medical care.

Officials say he must remain in the Roanoke area and isn’t allowed to contact the NNEO or its properties, employees, board members or anyone associated with the nonprofit.

He is set to be sentenced on Aug. 22 at 2:30 p.m.