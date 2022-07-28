Martinsville Speedway to see changes to improve fan experience

The field drives through Turn 2 during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Martinsville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – As NASCAR season approaches, the Martinsville Speedway is looking for more ways to improve the fan experience.

On Thursday, Brent Gambill with NASCAR told 10 News that portions of the speedway are now under construction for improvements.

The lower grandstands in Turns one and two will be replaced with a new grass berm when NASCAR comes back to the track for fall race weekend, Gambill said.

And according to Gambill, the grass berm below the turns will create a new fan experience, with more details on that experience coming in the future.

Gambill said other adjustments will enhance the look and feel of the historic track, and a portion of the infrastructure in the turns being impacted by the improvements has not been used in years.

Ticket holders with seats in the areas that are being improved will receive the same pricing options in the premium Clay Earles Tower, Gambill said – the same as was offered in their previous seating location.

Gambell added that the track’s ticketing team will communicate with those impacted ticketholders beginning on Thursday.

For more information about the Martinsville Speedway or the upcoming NASCAR season, visit their website.