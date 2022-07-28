Students at Roanoke County Title I schools to receive free meals this school year

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Students at Title I schools will be getting free meals this school year thanks to the federal Community Eligibility Provision meal program.

Title I is a federal education program that provides financial support to school divisions and public schools with high numbers or percentages of children coming from low-income families.

The following six elementary schools met the requirements based on their economic status, according to a release:

Burlington Elementary School

Herman L. Horn Elementary School

Masons Cove Elementary School

Mount Pleasant Elementary School

Mountain View Elementary School

W.E. Cundiff Elementary School

Students who attend the schools mentioned above will not need to apply for free meals.

All remaining schools will have their regular school meals program, with students able to purchase a daily lunch for $3, breakfast for $1.50 and milk for 50 cents.

Parents wanting to apply for free meals can do so here: https://family.titank12.com/application/new?identifier=9XRGHE.