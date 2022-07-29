Former Rocky Mount officer submits letter to court before sentencing on Jan. 6 charges

Officer Jacob Fracker (left) and Officer Thomas Robertson (right) were fired from the Town of Rocky Mount Police Department on Tuesday, January 26.

Thomas Robertson, a former Rocky Mount police officer who has been found guilty on all charges he faces in the Jan. 6 riots, has submitted a letter to the judge presiding over his case.

Robertson was found guilty of the following on April 11:

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

Civil disorder and aiding and abetting

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

Robertson is set to be sentenced on Aug. 11.

Both Robertson and his wife submitted letters to the court. Fellow officer and coworker of Robertson’s Edward Lavado, Army veteran and retired police chief Dennis Deacon, former officer Gregory Jones and a friend of Robertson’s, Julianna Boyles, have all submitted character references to the court.

You can read Thomas Robertson’s full letter to the judge below: