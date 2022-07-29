Former Rocky Mount officer submits letter to court before sentencing on Jan. 6 charges

Thomas Robertson, a former Rocky Mount police officer who has been found guilty on all charges he faces in the Jan. 6 riots, has submitted a letter to the judge presiding over his case.
Robertson was found guilty of the following on April 11:
- Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting
- Civil disorder and aiding and abetting
- Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds
- Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds
- Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building
- Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting
Robertson is set to be sentenced on Aug. 11.
Both Robertson and his wife submitted letters to the court. Fellow officer and coworker of Robertson’s Edward Lavado, Army veteran and retired police chief Dennis Deacon, former officer Gregory Jones and a friend of Robertson’s, Julianna Boyles, have all submitted character references to the court.
You can read Thomas Robertson’s full letter to the judge below:
Letter From Thomas Robertson by WSLS on Scribd