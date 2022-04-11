Former Rocky Mount police officer found guilty on all Capitol riot charges

The fate of former Rocky Mount police officer Thomas Robertson has been decided by a federal jury in our nation’s capital Monday evening.

The jury found him guilty of all charges based on his actions during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots.

Robertson was found guilty of the following:

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting



Civil disorder and aiding and abetting



Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds



Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds



Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

It was always clear he would be found guilty on some charges, but it felt like an uphill battle for some charges — specifically, the ones involving a dangerous weapon.

The jury began deliberating just before lunch Friday.

The reason it took the jury so long to deliberate was because some had questions about the wording of charges or the definition of charges.

HIs “son,” his “co-worker,” the guy he led while on patrol, his co-defendant Jacob Fracker was with him every step of the way, including in this courtroom. However, he was not standing beside him but rather, against him.

Fracker, who is also a former Rocky Mount officer, signed a plea agreement and became the government’s star witness. In the end, it paid off in a clean sweep.

Now, it’s up to the judge to set his sentencing.

The date for Robertson and Fracker will be set in the coming weeks.

