Two former Rocky Mount police officers each indicted on four federal charges connected to Capitol riots

Officer Jacob Fracker (left) and Officer Thomas Robertson (right) were fired from the Town of Rocky Mount Police Department on Tuesday, January 26.

The two former Rocky Mount police officers charged in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol last month now face new charges.

A grand jury indicted Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson each on four counts

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building

Entering and remaining in a restricted building

Disorderly conduct in the Capitol

The former police officers were previously charged with the latter two charges on the list.

Both men were fired from the Rocky Mount Police Department last week.

The two posted the photo above of themselves on social media inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots.

Their next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday at 3 p.m.

10 News has followed this story closely since it began. Here’s a look at all we’ve published, from newest to oldest: