Two former Rocky Mount police officers each indicted on four federal charges connected to Capitol riots

The two former Rocky Mount police officers charged in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol last month now face new charges.
A grand jury indicted Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson each on four counts
- Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting
- Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building
- Entering and remaining in a restricted building
- Disorderly conduct in the Capitol
The former police officers were previously charged with the latter two charges on the list.
Both men were fired from the Rocky Mount Police Department last week.
The two posted the photo above of themselves on social media inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots.
Their next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday at 3 p.m.
