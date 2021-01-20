42ºF

Rocky Mount officer charged in Capitol riots doesn’t give up guns before court-mandated deadline

Two Rocky Mount officers were in court Tuesday

Shayne Dwyer, Reporter

Tags: Rocky Mount, Franklin County, Capitol Chaos, Jacob Fracker, Thomas Robertson
Photo surfaces showing two Rocky Mount police officers inside Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Thomas Robertson)

The Rocky Mount police officers who went inside the Capitol during the riots were in federal court on Tuesday as a part of a long line of people who were charged from the insurrection.

Jacob Fracker, 29, and Thomas Robertson, 47, each face a charge of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and a charge of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

While in court last week, they were ordered to give up all their guns; however, when police visited one of their homes, they found several guns inside.

They will be back in court on Feb. 2.

