Rocky Mount officer charged in Capitol riots doesn’t give up guns before court-mandated deadline

The Rocky Mount police officers who went inside the Capitol during the riots were in federal court on Tuesday as a part of a long line of people who were charged from the insurrection.

Jacob Fracker, 29, and Thomas Robertson, 47, each face a charge of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and a charge of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

[Photo surfaces showing two Rocky Mount police officers inside Capitol on Wednesday]

While in court last week, they were ordered to give up all their guns; however, when police visited one of their homes, they found several guns inside.

They will be back in court on Feb. 2.