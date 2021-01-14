Rocky Mount releases first statement naming officers who were inside the US Capitol

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – “We stand with and add our support to those who have denounced the violence and illegal activity that took place that day.”

That’s part of the joint statement released by Rocky Mount Chief of Police Ken Criner, Police Captain Mark Lovern and Town Manager James Ervin on Thursday evening.

The statement comes after the federal arrest of two Rocky Mount police officers, Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson.

The charges against both men stem from the picture above, which was taken inside the U.S. Capitol on the day the building was stormed.

Fracker and Robertson now each face a charge of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and a charge of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Thursday’s statement from Rocky Mount leaders is the first time they’ve named the two officers.

Below you can read the statement in its entirety: