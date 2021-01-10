Photo surfaces showing two Rocky Mount police officers inside Capitol on Wednesday

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – UPDATE

In the days since the riot at the U.S. Capitol in which people made their way inside America’s sacred halls of democracy, participants from all across the country are starting to be outed. That includes in our area, where an activist shared this post on Facebook Saturday night questioning if two Rocky Mount police officers went inside the Capitol that day.

The photo, authenticated by 10 News and posted above in the screenshot, shows two men standing in front of the John Stark statue, located inside the Capitol’s Crypt. Stark of New Hampshire is famous for coining the slogan, “Live free or die.”

Shortly after that, Jacob Fracker, a Rocky Mount officer posted publicly on his now deleted Facebook page about it, saying, “Lol to anyone who’s possibly concerned about the picture of me going around... Sorry I hate freedom? Not like I did anything illegal, way too much to lost to go there, but y’all do what you feel you need to do.”

Later in the comment thread, Fracker made sure it was clear he was referring to the activist’s post.

Then, Thomas Robertson, another Rocky Mount officer, chimed in on the same post later with a message of support saying Congress and government are both of our enemies. He then wrote: “PS. Here’s the picture in question and I am [expletive] PROUD of it. It shows 2 men willing to actually put skin in the game and stand up for their rights.”

He finished by telling four locals, including Franklin County Commonwealth’s Attorney, AJ Dudley, to [expletive] off and hide behind the men.

10 News reached out to both Fracker and Robertson. Fracker, through his wife, declined to comment.

Robertson told us he needed the investigation to be over before he talked to us, but said the picture was taken “long after any disorder and we were let in and escorted by Capitol Police.” He added “I walked through an open door guarded by two Capitol police officers, was handed a bottle of water by then and asked to stay within a roped area, which we did.”

Robertson maintains neither he nor Fracker did anything illegal and said they didn’t participate in any violence.

10 News asked Capitol Police about those allegations and we have yet to hear back.

Neither man is on the FBI fliers looking for information about the riot.

Sunday morning, about 12 hours following the viral post, Rocky Mount issued a statement saying the town supports lawful expressions of freedom of speech and assembly by its employees, but doesn’t condone the unlawful acts that occurred that day. The two officers are both on administrative leave.

Additional questions and requests for interviews to both the town manager and police chief have gone unanswered.

UPDATE

10 News has confirmed Thomas Robertson is one of the two officers placed on administrative leave.

ORIGINAL STORY

Two Rocky Mount police officers are on administrative leave after attending the Jan. 6 rally in Washington, D.C. that turned into a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“The Town of Rocky Mount fully supports all lawful expressions of freedom of speech and assembly by its employees but does not condone the unlawful acts that occurred that day,” the department said in a press release Sunday.

The officers were off-duty at the time.

Based on the available information, the department has notified federal authorities and the individuals that were present at the event are on administrative leave pending review.