Two Rocky Mount police officers now face federal charges in connection with storming of US Capitol

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Two Rocky Mount Police officers now face federal charges in connection with last Wednesday’s events at the U.S. Capitol.

The town issued the below statement on Wednesday afternoon:

Two Rocky Mount Police Department officers were charged by federal authorities with misdemeanors stemming from their presence at an event in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021. The Town’s review of this matter is ongoing and the officers remain on administrative leave. Town of Rocky Mount statement

The two officers, Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson, identified themselves in the photo above that was posted on social media.

When 10 News reached out to Robertson, he told us he needed the investigation to be over before he talked to us, but said the picture was taken “long after any disorder and we were let in and escorted by Capitol Police.” He added “I walked through an open door guarded by two Capitol police officers, was handed a bottle of water by then and asked to stay within a roped area, which we did.”

10 News is working to determine what specific charges each man faces.