Rocky Mount officers charged in Capitol riots suspended without pay

Rocky Mount police officers who were inside Capitol on day riots took place face a judge

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – The two police officers who posted photos of themselves on social media inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots have been suspended from their jobs.

The Town of Rocky Mount released a statement on Saturday saying Thomas Robertson and Jacob Fracker have been suspended without pay on Friday.

Officials said this action was taken as part of their ongoing cooperation with the federal investigation of both officers.

“We are fully aware of the serious nature of the information contained in the federal arrest warrants and are continuing to assist with federal agents as they investigate this matter,” officials wrote in the statement.

According to authorities, the town and the Rocky Mount Police Department are prepared to finish the investigation into the matter early next week.