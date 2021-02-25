Former Rocky Mount officers plead not guilty to charges, barred from possessing firearms while awaiting trial

Officer Jacob Fracker (left) and Officer Thomas Robertson (right) were fired from the Town of Rocky Mount Police Department on Tuesday, January 26.

On Thursday the two former Rocky Mount police officers charged in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol appeared virtually in federal court.

During the proceedings, the attorneys for Jacob Fracker, 29, and Thomas Robertson, 47, entered not guilty pleas for their clients.

Both men are charged with obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, entering and remaining in a restricted building and disorderly conduct in the Capitol.

Both men’s attorneys requested the video and body camera footage that prosecutors plan to use in their case; however, prosecutors want to protect that evidence.

Also during the proceedings, Fracker’s attorney said his client is a former police officer and has arrested many people, some of who have violent tendencies and live nearby, so it’s a safety issue for Fracker not to be able to protect himself.

Both men are currently released on recognizance, and because of that, they must follow certain requirements, one of which is not possessing firearms.

The prosecution felt the firearm restriction was, “fully appropriate given the seriousness of the charges.”

While the judge said he was disinclined to grant the defendant’s motion, he did say he would consider a written request.

Their next status conference will be on April 27 at 10 a.m.

