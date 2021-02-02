33ºF

Local News

Former Rocky Mount officers plead not guilty to four federal charges against them

Charges stem from their alleged involvement in the Capitol riots on Jan. 6

Shayne Dwyer, Reporter

Officer Jacob Fracker (left) and Officer Thomas Robertson (right) were fired from the Town of Rocky Mount Police Department on Tuesday, January 26.
The two former Rocky Mount police officers charged in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol last month pleaded not guilty on Tuesday afternoon.

Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson have been indicted on the following charges in connection with the riots on Jan. 6:

  • Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting
  • Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building
  • Entering and remaining in a restricted building
  • Disorderly conduct in the Capitol

Both men were fired from the Rocky Mount Police Department last week.

A date for their next hearing has not yet been announced.

