Former Rocky Mount officers plead not guilty to four federal charges against them

Officer Jacob Fracker (left) and Officer Thomas Robertson (right) were fired from the Town of Rocky Mount Police Department on Tuesday, January 26.

The two former Rocky Mount police officers charged in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol last month pleaded not guilty on Tuesday afternoon.

Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson have been indicted on the following charges in connection with the riots on Jan. 6:

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building

Entering and remaining in a restricted building

Disorderly conduct in the Capitol

Both men were fired from the Rocky Mount Police Department last week.

A date for their next hearing has not yet been announced.

10 News has followed this story closely since it began. Here’s a look at all we’ve published, from newest to oldest: