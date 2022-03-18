Former Rocky Mount police officer Jacob Fracker pleads guilty to Jan. 6 riot charge

Officer Jacob Fracker (left) and Officer Thomas Robertson (right) were fired from the Town of Rocky Mount Police Department on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

One of the two former Rocky Mount police officers charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol entered a guilty plea on Friday.

During a federal court hearing, Jacob Fracker pleaded guilty to conspiracy to disrupt an official proceeding as part of a plea agreement.

As part of his agreement, Fracker will cooperate with the government in its investigation.

According to the evidence shared during Friday’s hearing:

Thomas Robertson, who was also a member of the Rocky Mount Police Department, and is facing federal charges, made post to social media before January 6 referencing “an open-armed rebellion” saying that he “knew a lot of like-minded and trained individuals” he would take with him

Robertson invited Fracker to join him on the trip to Washington, D.C.

Fracker packed three gas masks for the trip as he, Robertson and another person went to DC

After listening to speeches that day, the three walked down Pennsylvania Ave. and entered a restricted area of the U.S. Capitol

The three wore gas masks as they approached the building

Robertson had a large wooden stick with him and both Fracker and Robertson stood in the path of officers.

Fracker entered the U.S. Capitol through the Senate wing door.

Robertson entered the building a few minutes after him at 2:16 p.m.

Both reunited in the Capitol Crypt and made a selfie using an obscene gesture in front of the statue of John Stark

Both men used their cell phones to take videos and photos inside the building and post on social media

In August, both Fracker and Robertson denied plea offers from the government.

Both men previously served as members of the Rocky Mount Police Department until they were fired following charges being filed against them.

Fracker previously entered a not guilty plea during a February 2021 hearing.

Ad

His sentencing is scheduled for April 28 at 11 a.m.

10 News has followed this story closely since it began. Here’s a look at what we’ve published, from newest to oldest: