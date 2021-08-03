Hearing date set as former Rocky Mount officers charged in connection with Capitol riot offered plea deal

US offers plea deal to former Rocky Mount officers charged in connection to Capitol riot

We now know when we’ll learn if two former Rocky Mount officers will accept a plea deal in connection with the charges against them regarding the January 6 capitol riots.

Last week, the United States filed a motion revealing that both Thomas Robertson and Jacob Fracker have been presented with a plea offer that expires on August 11.

The motion did not reveal any details of what the offer entails.

Judge Christopher R. Cooper ordered Tuesday that a video hearing will be held on August 17 at 11:30 a.m.

The hearing will, “enable the parties to continue their discussions of a potential disposition of this matter short of trial,” according to Cooper’s order.

10 News has followed this story closely since it began. Here’s a look at all we’ve published, from newest to oldest: