US offers plea deal to former Rocky Mount officers charged in connection to Capitol riot

Jacob Fracker (left) and Thomas Robertson (right) were fired from the Town of Rocky Mount Police Department on Tuesday, January 26.

The federal case against two former Rocky Mount police officers charged in connection with the January 6 capitol riots may not go to trial.

On Friday, the United States filed a motion revealing that both Thomas Robertson and Jacob Fracker have been presented with a plea offer that expires on August 11.

The motion did not reveal any details of what the offer entails.

The US is also looking to continue the status hearing for both defendants that’s currently scheduled for August 3.

“Counsel for both Defendants consent to a continuance until after August 11, 2021, so that the plea offers can be presented to and considered by each of their clients,” according to the motion.

Earlier this week, a judge ruled that Robertson violated the terms of his release and thus, he’s now in custody, pending trial.

The US is proposing the status hearing be moved to either August 16, 17 or 18.

