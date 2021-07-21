Judge delays decision on release of former Rocky Mount officer charged in connection to Capitol riots

A former Rocky Mount police officer facing charges after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots appeared before a judge on Wednesday morning.

Thomas Robertson was taken into custody after federal agents found weapons and explosive devices in his home violating his terms of probation last month.

In court, Robertson’s son took the stand and claimed one of the weapons at the home was his and not his father’s.

The prosecution believes that the statements Robertson’s son made on the stand during Wednesday’s court appearance may have been inconsistent with what he told police. The judge also told him that his testimony may have incriminated him and he might need an attorney before taking the stand again.

Robertson is currently being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail.

The judge took the case under advisement and will make a decision as to whether Robertson will be released or not soon.

