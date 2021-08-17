Former Rocky Mount officers charged in Jan. 6 riots reject federal plea deals

Officer Jacob Fracker (left) and Officer Thomas Robertson (right) were fired from the Town of Rocky Mount Police Department on Tuesday, January 26.

Two former Rocky Mount police officers charged in connection with the Capitol riots have denied plea offers from the government.

Federal prosecutors presented plea deals to both Thomas Robertson and Jacob Fracker, who appeared in court on Tuesday morning.

During the appearance, attorneys for both men said the two former officers are requesting a trial date.

According to information from their court appearance, Fracker allegedly helped an officer who was being attacked outside of the Capitol.

This began in January after a photo surfaced of Robertson and Fracker inside the Capitol during the riot.

Plea discussions could take place down the line if the government chooses to do so.

Both men are set to appear in court again on Sept. 23.

