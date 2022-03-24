Former Rocky Mount police officer Thomas Robertson indicted on more charges connected to Jan. 6 riot

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Former Rocky Mount police officer Thomas Robertson now faces more charges related to the U.S. Capitol riot, according to court documents.

The court documents show that a grand jury indicted 49-year-old Robertson on additional charges that include:

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

Civil disorder and aiding and abetting

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

Robertson is one of two former Rocky Mount officers charged for participating in the riot.

Investigators say Robertson and 30-year-old Jacob Fracker, also a former officer with the Rocky Mount Police Department, posted a selfie on social media that showed that they were inside the U.S. Capitol during the time of the riots. The two officers reportedly took to social media to brag about their involvement in the riots on social media as well.

On Friday, March 18, Jacob Fracker pleaded guilty to conspiracy to disrupt an official proceeding in a plea agreement. He is slated to be sentenced on April 28 at 11 a.m.

Last February, both men were initially indicted by a grand jury on the following four counts:

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building

Entering and remaining in a restricted building

Disorderly conduct in the Capitol

