Danville police investigates early morning homicide

DANVILLE,Va. – Danville police said at approximately 3:48 Saturday morning, investigators went to the 700 block of Stokes Street for calls of a person being shot. Officers found 19-year-old Danville native Ja’Quise De’Juan Beard on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Beard was treated at the scene and taken to SOVAH Danville Emergency Room where he was later died.

A 24-year-old female from Danville has a non-life-threatening wound and was taken for medical treatment as well.

Detectives said the unknown suspects in this incident approached the victims in a vehicle and shot multiple rounds from the vehicle toward the victims as they were at the front of a residence in the 700 block of Stokes Street. This appeared to be a targeted incident and not a random act.

Members of the Danville Police Department Investigative Bureau are working the case and ask that any citizens with video surveillance cameras in the area of Stokes Street and surrounding areas to please contact the department.

Ad

Also, anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of the suspects in this case are asked to contact the Danville Police Department through any of the available platforms to include calling the patrol office at 434-799-6510,