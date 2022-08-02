Henry County to expand internet services

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Henry County residents will have more access to the internet soon.

On Tuesday, the Henry County Board of Supervisors authorized a contract with RiverStreet Networks that would expand internet services to underserved areas throughout the county, according to a press release.

The release said that every part of Henry County will have access to broadband internet thanks to this project, which is largely funded through a grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development’s Virginia Telecommunications Initiative.

Funds from the grant will be used to help with construction costs by RiverStreet Networks, according to the release, and the company will serve as the primary contractor to perform, supervise, and manage the construction and installation of the fiber-to-home network.

Henry County secured the grant by working with the West Piedmont Planning District Commission, Patrick County, Franklin County, RiverStreet Networks, and Appalachian Power, according to the release.

The release said the project will consist of up to 349.74 miles of fiber optic cable in Henry County.

According to the release, in order to receive the funding, Henry County must provide a financial match of about $3.9 million.