Danville leaders focusing on tourism ahead of casino opening

Since November, a town leader has been crafting her objectives, including determining peoples’ interests, educating locals on happenings in the area, and streamlining a visitor guide.

DANVILLE, Va. – Soon, many people might consider the City of Danville their travel destination when the Caesar’s Casino opens in 2024.

The new development will bring new visitors into the area, but will keep them coming back time after time? Danville city leaders are working to figure that out.

“It’s all about more people coming into your community, staying longer, and spending more money,” said Lisa Meriwether, Danville Tourism Manager.

Since November, Meriwether has been crafting her objectives, including determining peoples’ interests, educating locals on happenings in the area, and streamlining a visitor guide.

Part of the work was made official during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

And Danville’s welcome center is now back under city ownership. Previously, the state tourism team operated out of the building owned by the department of transportation.

Ad

“We have gotten the rubber stamp from the Virginia Tourism Corporation to go build this program out and put our own unique stamp on it,” explained Meriwether.

A survey was sent to Danville and Pittsylvania County residents to give them a say in the work, and the results are being tallied.

“We want to know what our own local citizens think and feel about where they live, work, and play, so we can take that information and build out a tourism market and advertisement campaign to showcase our beautiful community,” said Meriwether.