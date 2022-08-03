Downtown Roanoke refreshment zone extended until Sept. 25

ROANOKE, Va. – Those looking to enjoy their favorite alcoholic beverage outdoors in downtown Roanoke will now have until late September to do so.

Downtown Roanoke, Inc. announced in a Facebook post that its Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area has been extended through Sept. 25.

It was initially set to end on July 31, but people liked it so much that officials decided to let it last a bit longer.

The Refreshment Zone ABC license allows visitors 21 and older to walk and shop in the designated outdoor refreshment zone while enjoying a drink from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

See the Refreshment Zone and participating businesses below:

