Alcoholic beverages to be allowed in downtown Roanoke this summer

From June 10- July 31, alcohol will be allowed outside in a specific zone.

ROANOKE, Va. – Downtown Roanoke is making it a little easier to enjoy your favorite drink this summer — cheers to that!

Starting June 10, patrons can take their alcoholic beverages outside within a designated outdoor refreshment zone.

Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area in downtown Roanoke (WSLS)

Visitors can walk and shop in public while enjoying a drink.

All drinks must be in a labeled cup from one of the participating businesses and stay within the zone.

Participating businesses include:

Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint

Caribbica Soul

Cabo Fish Taco

Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen and Brewery

Benny Marconi’s

Table 50

Alejandro’s Mexican Grill

Wok N Roll Kitchen

Fork in the Market

Cedars Lebanese Restaurant

Shishka Mediterranean Grill and Hookah Bar

“Our mission is to make downtown Roanoke the preferred place to live, work and play, so anything that we can do to make people come downtown and support the businesses is something that we want to do,” said Jamie Clark, vice president of Marketing and Communications. “Our hope is that people come down here, explore, grab a drink, walk around, do some shopping and just enjoy themselves.”

The area extends from the Center in the Square parking garage on Campbell Avenue all the way until Williamson Road, Market Street from Salem Avenue to Church Avenue, and Wall Street from Salem Avenue to Campbell Avenue.

The refreshment zone will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from June 10 through July 31.