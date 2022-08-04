Liberty University saddened by the passing of former student, Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski

FILE - In this July 19, 2018, photo, Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Walorski's office says that she was killed Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in a car accident. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University is mourning the loss of one of its own.

On Wednesday at about 12:30 p.m., Republican Indiana Congresswoman and former Liberty University student Jacqueline R. Walorski, 58, lost her life in a tragic two-vehicle crash.

Walorski and two members of her congressional staff, 27-year-old Zachery Potts and 28-year-old Emma Thomson, were riding in an SUV when a car crossed the center line on a state highway, crashing into them head-on, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.

Unfortunately, Walorski and the staffers did not survive the incident. Authorities say the woman driving the other car was killed in the crash as well.

Liberty University said Jackie attended school there from 1981 to 1983, which is when it was known as Liberty Baptist College. She would go on to earn her Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Administration from Taylor University in 1985.

“This is a sad day for our country and Liberty University. Our thoughts and prayers are with Rep. Walorski’s family,” said Liberty University President Jerry Prevo. “We are grateful for her service and devotion to our nation as a member of Congress and most importantly for her faith in Christ. We know, and we are thankful that as believers in Jesus Christ, we will one day be with Him and all one day see each other again.”

Campus Pastor Jonathan Falwell expressed his condolences as well.

“The Liberty family is saddened by the loss of Rep. Walorski,” he said. “While her time at LU was many years ago, she has been a great example of what it means to be a Champion for Christ. We are praying for the families involved in this tragic accident.”

On Thursday morning, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin ordered that Virginia flags be flown at half-staff in her honor.

The flags will remain lowered until sunset Thursday.

Ranking members of the House and Senate on both sides of the political aisle have offered their condolences and praised Rep. Walorski as a respected member of Congress and for her kindness and devotion.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered the flags at the Capitol to be flown at half-staff in honor of Walorski and her staffers. The White House also said it would fly flags at half-staff on Wednesday and Thursday in memoriam of Congresswoman Walorski.