Virginia Children’s Theatre concert celebrates diversity through musical classics

The Brand New Day concert will be held on August 6 and August 7 at the Elmwood Park Amphitheatre.

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia Children’s Theatre is hoping to bring people together through music.

August 6 will be opening night for their “Brand New Day” concert.

“Stories that celebrate racial diversity, but also queerness, gender identity and all of those things,” said adult lead vocalist, Isaiah Young.

The concert celebrates unique stories, like youth soloist, Olivia Brown.

“This show really resonates with me because I’m bi-racial,” Brown said.

Broadway musical favorites will be performed, many that you may recognize.

“I like ‘What Baking Can Do’ from the musical ‘Waitress.’ I just love the message of that song. It discusses how even when everything feels like it’s falling apart and when the walls feel like there is crashing down, there is always going to be something that grounds you and helps you get through a hard time,” said Brown.

Performers hope their message of acceptance will resonate with the audience.

“Theatre makes everybody happy. It brings people together. This is about unity and we want people to be together and see a little bit of themselves on stage,” said professional youth actress, Jai Isaac.

So our area can work to be a more accepting and inclusive place for everyone.

“There is a lot of division in our world and what we really need right now is unity and this is the perfect concert to do that,” said professional adult vocalist, Kimi Galang Villegas.

VCT’s concert premieres Saturday, August 6 in Elmwood Park. You can learn more on VCT’s website.