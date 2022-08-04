87º

Virginia made $30.2 million in profits from July Mega Million drawing

100% of the profits from Virginia lottery tickets go towards K-12 education

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Multimedia Journalist

ROANOKE, Va. – While many people in Virginia tried their luck at last week’s Mega Million jackpot, Virginia’s schools were the only ones to come out on top.

That’s because 100% of the profits from lottery tickets sold in Virginia go towards kindergarten through Grade 12 education.

Officials said in Virginia, $30.2 million was made from sales of the most recent Mega Million jackpot run.

Since 1999, all profits from the Virginia Lottery have gone towards public school education in the Commonwealth.

“By law, that money goes to K-12 education in Virginia. So that jackpot run was very good news for Virginia,” said Virginia Lottery Spokesperson, John Hagerty.

Virginia’s Department of Education is the one who decides how the lottery profits are split among school districts.

Find the previous year’s revenue distribution here.

