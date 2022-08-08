Franklin Co. schools getting creative while trying to fill 56 openings

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Franklin County Public Schools has 56 openings for positions and are getting creative trying to fill them.

Gregg Cuddy, the Franklin County Public Schools Director of Human Resources, told 10 News some strategies implemented to cover the open positions include:

Utilizing substitutes in long-term positions Some teachers (secondary) are teaching an additional section/class We are offering a financial stipend for certain VDOE endorsements (science and math) Combining and extending bus routes Implementing STAR (Secondary Transportation Alternate Routes) routes when necessary - similar to an activity route.

Currently, as of Friday, Aug. 5, the following positions are open/unfilled in Franklin County Public Schools:

Elementary Classroom Teachers - All positions are filled

Elementary School Guidance Counselor - 1

Middle School Teachers - 5

High School Teacher - 5

Bus Drivers - 18

Teacher Assistants - 25

Custodians - 1

Food Service - 1

To apply, you can head here.