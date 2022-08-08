77º

Local News

Franklin Co. schools getting creative while trying to fill 56 openings

Some teaching an additional section/class, combining bus routes

Jenna Zibton, Anchor

Tags: Back To School, Virginia, Franklin County, Jobs

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Franklin County Public Schools has 56 openings for positions and are getting creative trying to fill them.

Gregg Cuddy, the Franklin County Public Schools Director of Human Resources, told 10 News some strategies implemented to cover the open positions include:

  1. Utilizing substitutes in long-term positions
  2. Some teachers (secondary) are teaching an additional section/class
  3. We are offering a financial stipend for certain VDOE endorsements (science and math)
  4. Combining and extending bus routes
  5. Implementing STAR (Secondary Transportation Alternate Routes) routes when necessary - similar to an activity route.

Currently, as of Friday, Aug. 5, the following positions are open/unfilled in Franklin County Public Schools:

  • Elementary Classroom Teachers - All positions are filled
  • Elementary School Guidance Counselor - 1
  • Middle School Teachers - 5
  • High School Teacher - 5
  • Bus Drivers - 18
  • Teacher Assistants - 25
  • Custodians - 1
  • Food Service - 1

To apply, you can head here.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

You can see Jenna weekday mornings at the anchor desk on WSLS 10 Today from 5-7 a.m.

email

facebook

twitter