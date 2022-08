ROANOKE, Va. – Pop-up evening storms hit some areas hard early Tuesday evening, and there could potentially be more isolated storms that come through our region soon.

Thousands were left without power in Roanoke, and hundreds were without power in the Danville area, authorities reported.

Appalachian Power reported nearly 2,000 residents without power in the Roanoke area, and Danville Utilities reported nearly 700 without power in the Danville area.