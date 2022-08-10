Liberty University hires executive search firm to find next president

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University has hired an executive search firm that will lead a nationwide search to find the university’s next president.

CarterBaldwin, an Atlanta-based company known as a leading provider of executive search services, has been repeatedly listed among America’s top 40 executive search firms, according to a release from the university.

Search committee chairman Gilbert “Bud” Tinney says the move will help them optimize outside resources and find a president that is best suited for the university.

“During this season of institutional transition, Liberty University has benefited tremendously from a combination of stabilizing leaders with vast institutional experience and some of the nation’s best outside experts,” says Tinney. “The selection of CarterBaldwin demonstrates clearly Liberty’s ongoing commitment to excellence and its determination to work with the absolute best advisors to find the right individual to lead Liberty University into its next 50 years.”

The university’s current and interim President, Jerry Prevo, was hired in Aug. 2020 after the university announced that former President Jerry Falwell Jr. would be taking an indefinite leave of absence.

In the press release, the university praised Prevo for his uncompromising commitment to supporting the university’s Christian mission and for his ability to lead with excellence.

Before serving as the university president, Prevo chaired the Board of Trustees of Liberty University for several years as well.

“President Prevo has been a gift from God and exactly what Liberty needed over these transitional years. He has positioned Liberty well for the future,” said Board Chairman Tim Lee who also led the selection of the Board’s search committee members. “Liberty University will always be indebted to President Prevo for stepping out of retirement for these three years to serve Liberty tirelessly and sacrificially. His exceptional work will ensure a good start for our next leader and his own contribution to Liberty University will be remembered, and celebrated, for generations.”

The university said it plans to release a full position profile in mid-September as it starts the official process of reviewing potential candidates.

The search committee of the Board of Trustees hopes to have a new university president selected before the 2023-24 academic year.