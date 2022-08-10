Rep. Ben Cline visits Lynchburg’s Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Virginia Congressman Ben Cline visited Lynchburg Wednesday to assess the damage at the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center.

The facility was vandalized in June following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

The Republican Congressman, who represents Virginia’s 6th District, said that since Congress is currently in recess, he has the opportunity to visit and lend his support.

“Political violence in all its forms is unacceptable, and we have to stand strong against it and stand behind facilities like this and the great work that they do,” said Cline.

Lynchburg police are still searching for four suspects caught on surveillance video. The FBI is also helping with the investigation.