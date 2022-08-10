Roanoke City leaders unanimously approve plans for Crystal Spring hotel

The hotel would go in the old Famous Anthony building

Roanoke, VA – During their meeting today, the Roanoke City Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously approved the two special exception applications concerning the controversial Crystal Springs hotel.

The exceptions include both the construction of the hotel itself, as well as the proposed bar and restaurant accompanying it.

This decision comes after several months of concern from neighbors over parking and disruptions to the area.

Owner and developer Rudy van Thiel tried to ease concerns during a neighborhood meeting last month and said he will continue to work with residents as the hotel is built.

“Will someone park wrong? Yes, it will happen,” van Thiel said. “Will we help if a neighbor comes and asks if somebody can move the cars? Of course, we will because we want to stay friends with the neighbors.”

Construction is set to begin next year, with a tentative opening sometime in 2024.