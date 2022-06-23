South Roanoke community expresses concerns over proposed Boutique Hotel

The idea is being met with mixed ideas from the community.

ROANOKE, Va. – Since the Famous Anthony’s closed, there has been a void in the Crystal Spring community.

“The loss of Famous Anthony’s was devastating to this community because we have a lot of families who walk and bicycle to this restaurant,” said Barbara Duerk, President of Neighbors in South Roanoke.

Speculation began soon after Famous Anthony’s closed; people wondered what would go into the building as well as the space beside it.

“First thing I heard is that there is going to be an Italian restaurant and some kind of spa,” said Louise Forsyth, who lives in the area.

But there are now plans for that space: A proposed Boutique Hotel, that would have between 23-27 rooms and a restaurant – an idea that neighbors have concerns about.

“Number one, it’s going to be taller than anything here on the street. Traffic would be a slight problem, but the biggest problem is going to be the parking,” said longtime property owner Jack Burrows, whose office is next door to where the proposed hotel would go in.

According to the proposal we obtained through the City’s Board of Zoning and Appeals, there are discussions between the owner and Carilion about the health system providing some parking.

Some worry the potential parking agreement won’t be enough to stop the congestion that comes with the new business.

Community members are hoping to still have a voice in the matter.

“We’re excited for change, we’re excited for development. We’re disappointed we didn’t know about this sooner so we could have public input,” added Duerk.

The Board of Zoning Appeals will review this proposal in their meeting on July 13th, which is open to the public.