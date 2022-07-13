Roanoke residents voice opinions on proposed Crystal Spring hotel

Some welcome the idea, others are pushing back

ROANOKE, Va. – A proposed hotel is raising concerns for some of Roanoke’s residents.

On Wednesday, residents voiced their opinions about the project at a Roanoke Zoning Board of Appeals meeting.

The proposed project would bring a boutique hotel to the Crystal Spring area, and along with hotel rooms, the plans include a full bar and restaurant.

While some residents welcome the economic development, others have pushed back.

“The traffic will increase three or four times with the additional delivery trucks needed for a project of this size. This noise all filters into the buildings nearby,” concerned resident Nancy Cronin said. “There will be more noise, this will cause more congestion in this area for the residents.”

The main concern brought up at the meeting was the lack of parking, which the owner tried to put to rest by suggesting that people going to the hotel could use Carilion’s lot for overflow parking.

“We would use this as an overflow situation,” owner Rudy van Thiel said. ”We’re not going to force people to go there if there is a parking space available in the streets, but we would handle this.”

The board of zoning appeals will vote on the issue during their August session.