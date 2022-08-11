Danville holds groundbreaking ceremony for Caesars casino, hotel

The new facility is set to bring a lot of money and jobs to the region

DANVILLE, Va. – City leaders are prepared to make the river city a tourist destination with the help of a new casino.

On Thursday, the project finally began to take shape with its groundbreaking.

Leaders said this project is expected to bring thousands of jobs in construction and operations for the casino.

“I want to say this to all my haters, Danville will become a destination city,” Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones said.

There’s a lot of excitement as progress moves forward for Caesars Virginia, the major hotel and casino coming to Danville.

“I’m so excited to be here,” Kelly Gee Executive Director of Virginia Lottery said.

On Thursday at 9:30 a.m., Caesars Virginia is set to hold a groundbreaking event for a new casino that’s headed to Danville.

Local and state leaders attended today’s groundbreaking on the $650-million investment.

Ad

“That is tax base for us in the city of Danville and thank you so much we look forward to the next hundred years,” Danny Marshall, Virginia House of Delegates said.

The new 500-room hotel and state-of-the-art convention center will sit on the site of the former Dan River Mills Textile Plant.

“We are now the comeback city, this is an exciting day for Danville Virginia,” Jones said.

When the plant closed, many jobs went along with it.

“We lost all of that, the council worked hard with city staff and came up with strategies,” Jones said.

Mayor Jones said city staff developed plans to attract major businesses like Caesars to invest in Danville. The hope is that the casino will attract people to the area and eventually become a tourist destination.

Ad

“This is progress in another way, bringing in entertainment because this is what people travel, do what they love it will make Danville Pittsylvania County a great place to live, work and open a business,” Rita McClenny, the President and CEO of Virginia Tourism said.

The project is expected to be completed in late 2024.

You can watch a live stream of the site here.