Parent and child hospitalized after Roanoke County crash

Authorities say the crash happened at about 7:50 a.m. on Merriman Road.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – It’s been a busy morning in Roanoke County.

Mere hours after a police chase ended near Penn Forest Elementary School, the Roanoke County Police Department was called to Merriman Road for a second time Thursday morning, this time for a crash.

At about 7:50 a.m., a parent and child were headed toward Penn Forest on Merriman Road when the parent overcorrected and overturned, slid on the roadway and came to a stop at the trees, officers say.

We’re told both the parent and child were transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

