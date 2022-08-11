Two still at large after police chase ends near Roanoke County elementary school

We’re learning more about a police chase that ended near Penn Forest Elementary School in Roanoke County Thursday morning.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE - 7:54 a.m.

We’re learning more about a police chase that ended near Penn Forest Elementary School in Roanoke County Thursday morning.

At about 5:30 a.m., authorities were called to the area of Woodthrush Drive for the report of two men, about 5′6″ to 5′8″ tall and dressed in all black, looking into vehicles with flashlights and trying door handles, according to Capt. Pascoe with the Roanoke County Police Department.

Authorities say the two suspects fled the scene in a white pickup truck, which led to a brief chase and foot pursuit.

At this time, police have a juvenile in custody with the two males still at large.

Police say this is not a school-related incident. School officials added to this, saying it will not impact the first day of school for students.

“We don’t anticipate that it will affect school operations this morning at all. We look forward to kids coming back and starting an exciting school year,” said Chuck Lionberger with Roanoke County Public Schools.

Students are expected to return to the classroom at 7:45 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY - 6:25 a.m.

There is a large police presence near Penn Forest Elementary School in Cave Spring.

Aug. 11 is the first day of school for students at the elementary school, with students expected to return to the classroom at 7:45 a.m.

We spoke with Chuck Lionberger, director of community relations for Roanoke County Public Schools, who said the incident is not going to impact the first day as of right now.

School officials said parents should continue to drop their kids off as normal and said buses will operate as usual.

The school is currently preparing a message that will be sent out to parents and guardians regarding the incident.

