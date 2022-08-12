How to beat the dog days of summer

How you can stay healthy during the hottest days of the year

Beating the heat is not only essential for your own comfort, but also for your health – Here’s how you can stay cool and safe all summer.

In the midst of the dog days of summer, and with heat waves becoming more frequent and intense over the years. it’s important to protect yourself.

Catherine Roberts with Consumer Reports explained why staying safe in the heat is so important.

“Heat-related illnesses, especially heat stroke, can be dangerous, so everyone should take the proper precautions when it’s hot out,” Roberts said.

If you suspect a heat stroke in yourself or someone else, Consumer Reports said to call 911 and quickly get yourself, or the person, into an air-conditioned room, cold shower, or cold bath.

To help prevent ever getting into a dangerous heat-related situation, first think about what you’re wearing. Choose loose-fitting, light-colored clothes that can help you keep cooler. And don’t forget your wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses.

Once dressed, apply sunscreen on all exposed skin.

“Not only do sunburns hurt, they can also raise your risk of skin cancer and heat-related illnesses,” Roberts said.

Consumer Reports said it’s also important to stay hydrated.

Try filling up a pitcher or large water bottle with ice and water, and aim to finish it by the end of the day.

And to cool off all over, drink that water inside of an air-conditioned room, especially during the hottest parts of the day: between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.