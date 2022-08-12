Jan: The dog that just doesn’t stop smiling

This happy pup needs a home, and you can find her at the Giles County Animal Shelter.

GILES, Va. – If you need a ray of sunshine in your life, Jan is your girl.

At 40 pounds, Jan is full of nothing but smiles, despite not having a forever family to enjoy her dog days with – yet, that is.

This one-and-a-half-year-old girl loves to be outside, go for walks, and like other dogs, will be your best friend for a treat.

Shelter staff said that Jan does well with other larger dogs, particularly males.

Her adoption fee is $120, and includes a spay, microchipping, and basic vaccinations, according to the website.

If you’re ready to meet Jan and potentially welcome her happy-go-lucky self to your family, you can contact the Giles County Animal Shelter on their website or by phone at 540-921-2053.