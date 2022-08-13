Roanoke’s section 8 vouchers waitlist to reopen on Monday

The Roanoke Section 8 Housing waitlist will reopen on Monday.

The Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority launched a new website for people to apply for section 8 housing vouchers.

The original site crashed but now there is a new link for people to apply.

Executive Director David Bustamante said there are 300 people still on the waiting list from 2019. But normally, about 3,000 people apply.

With the current housing crisis, the organization expects to receive around 6,000 applications.

“After you apply you will be put in a lottery,” Kaelyn Spickler, the public relations manager said. “We do have a number of preferences some include disability, currently experiencing homelessness and others are listed on our website.”

QR codes will also be available at public housing projects for people to scan and apply to the portal directly.

The portal will open at 8:30a.m. on Monday, August 15 and close on Friday, August 19 at 5p.m.