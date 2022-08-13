Two of three in custody after South Boston police chase

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – Two of three occupants of a vehicle are in custody after a short vehicle and foot pursuit in South Boston, the South Boston Police Department said.

On Friday around 2:45 p.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a silver Kia, but the driver of the Kia led the officers on a short vehicle pursuit before stopping, according to police.

Authorities said that once the vehicle stopped, three people exited the vehicle and began to flee on foot.

Two of the people were located and taken into custody, police said, and the third was tracked by K-9s for nearly three miles but was not found.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was identified as 18-year-old Savion Howard, who is being charged with felony eluding.

The second person was identified as 19-year-old A’Ziyah Easley, who is being charged with obstruction, according to authorities.

Officers said they’re still looking for the third person involved in the incident, and that their charges are pending.

The Kia was stolen from Lynchburg, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to call the police department at 434-575-7203 or the Halifax County Crime Line at 434-476-8445.

Stay with 10 News as this story develops.