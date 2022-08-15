Liberty University grad climbs his way to ‘American Ninja Warrior’ finals

You can catch Liberty University graduate student Josiah Singleton during the finals for American Ninja Warrior Monday at 8 p.m. on WSLS 10.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – You can catch Liberty University graduate Josiah Singleton during the finals for American Ninja Warrior Monday at 8 p.m. on WSLS 10.

This isn’t the first time Singleton has been featured in the obstacle challenge competition. You may remember us reporting on him back in 2019 when he first competed on the show and ended up advancing to the City Finals after completing the qualifying run.

Now, the talented Brookneal native is headed to finals, a first for him during his three seasons in the show.

This season, the ninjas will be in Las Vegas, battling it out for a whopping prize of $100,000.

Competitors even have a chance at $1 million if they’re able to complete all four obstacles in the course, something only two contestants have done in the past.

In Stage 1, the ninjas will be up against super-sized obstacles and new ones too, including a three-ring circus and a tetherball. Plus, for the first time this season, the runs will be timed.

Singleton, referred to as “Country Boy Nina” on the show, will be in the first of four finals episodes of Season 14, which you can catch right here on WSLS 10 Monday at 8 p.m.