One hurt while trying to escape house fire in Roanoke, authorities say

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Fire Department is investigating a house fire in Roanoke that sent one man to the hospital, Roanoke Fire and EMS officials said.

Crews said the fire happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Tazewell and 11th Street in Roanoke.

The Acting Battalion Chief told 10 News that one man was hurt while trying to escape from the home.

Witnesses at the scene said that the man was climbing out a window with broken glass.

The investigation is still underway to determine the cause of the fire.

10 News has a crew on the scene working for you to learn more.

Stay with 10 News as this story develops.