Lynchburg man wanted, faces felony charge for assault and battery on an officer

Mathew Patton is wanted and has been charged with felony assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, as well as other charges (Credit: Campbell County Sheriff's Office)

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Campbell County authorities say they are searching for a Lynchburg man who has been charged with a felony count of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, as well as other charges.

The sheriff’s office is searching for Mathew Patton, 36, from Lynchburg. Authorities described him as 6′1 and 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Patton is wanted on the following charges:

One felony count of assault & battery on a law enforcement officer (LEO)

One felony count of disregarding LEO command

One misdemeanor count of fleeing from LEO

One misdemeanor count of reckless driving

One misdemeanor for driving without license endorsement

One misdemeanor count for failing to attach a license plate

One misdemeanor count for driving without a license

Anyone who knows where Patton is is asked to call 911 or call the dispatch center at434-332-9574 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.