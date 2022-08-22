Former Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. sentenced to 2+ years

Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. found guilty of embezzlement, forfeits his seat on City Council

ROANOKE, Va. – Former Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. has been sentenced to more than two years behind bars.

In March, Jeffrey was found guilty of embezzlement after he allegedly used funds meant to help him manage Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization (NNEO) to pay for personal expenses.

On Monday, Jeffrey Jr. was sentenced to two years and six months. He was also ordered to pay $216,000 in restitution.

Jeffrey Jr. was taken into custody on Monday. His attorney has already filed an appeal and has asked for Jeffrey Jr. to be released on bond, which the judge denied.

