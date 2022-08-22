Residents at Brandon Oaks raise money for scholarship program to help student-employees

ROANOKE, Va. – The Brandon Oaks staff and residents form special bonds with their student-employees.

After seeing how hard they were working, they wanted to find a meaningful way to give back. They decided to establish a scholarship program to help high school seniors who want to further their education.

The residents held multiple fundraising events, including a putt putt tournament for the scholarship program. The tournament was called ‘Swinging for Seniors.’

Another fundraiser included a newly introduced robot that helps with serving meals at the senior community. Residents thought it would be fun to name the robot, so they paid a dollar or two to contribute their idea. The winning name for the robot was Trey.

“At a certain point in your life, you think about what’s next and who’s next and everyone wants to be able to reach out a helping hand,” said The Philanthropy Director at Virginia Western, Amanda Mansfield. “Especially to someone who’s currently reaching out a helping hand to you. I think that knowing and caring about these students and their demonstration of who they are as people, just inspired the residents to take the step.”

Ad

Scholarships ranging from $500 to $1,000 were awarded. Three recipients of these scholarships will be starting their first day of classes this semester at Virginia Western Community College.

All three students said they plan on continuing to serve at Brandon Oaks throughout their college careers.